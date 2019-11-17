Tony Gonzalez: Drew Brees makes Saints NFC’s most trusted team down the stretch
The top tier of the NFC is stacked with the 49ers, Packers, Saints, and Seahawks all vying for first-round byes. Each member of the NFL Kickoff crew shares who they trust most to come out of the NFC.
