Troy Aikman: 8-2 Packers in ‘great spot’ in NFC Playoff Picture
After beating the Panthers and improving to 8-2, the Packers now are in striking distance of one of the NFC's two first-round byes. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman discuss how much the win over Carolina meant for Green Bay going forward.
