Dan Quinn on Falcons’ upset win over Saints and their “fighter mentality” going forward
Video Details
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said his team has taken a "fighter mentality" after going 1-7 in the season's first half. Following the team's win over the rival Saints, he said Atlanta was ready to dig deep and compete in the second half.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879