Matt Ryan on Falcons’ second half: ‘We’ve gotta keep knocking them off’
Video Details
At 2-7 after upsetting the rival Saints, the Falcons must win out to have any chance of reaching the playoffs in the NFC. Quarterback Matt Ryan said the momentum starts with the road win over New Orleans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879