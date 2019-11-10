Shaq Barrett names Tyreek Hill as the recipient of the hardest hit of his career | 1 Up, 1 Down
Video Details
Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett is speed interviewed by Shannon Spake in the time it takes her to run up and down Raymond James Stadium. They cover the two NBA stars that Shaq was named after, the hardest hit of his career, his favorite football movie, and more.
