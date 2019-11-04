Derek Carr on beating Lions in Oakland: ‘We’re going to miss this place’
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Oakland wants to send fans in the Bay Area out the right way as the team wraps up its final season there before moving to Las Vegas. The Raiders knocked off the Lions 31-24.
