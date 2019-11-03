Carson Wentz on win over Bears: ‘It’s big going into our bye week’
Carson Wentz and the Eagles improved to 5-4 on the season with a 22-14 win over the Bears. Philly's signal caller said the win was especially important leading into the team's bye week.
