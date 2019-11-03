Eagles’ Jordan Howard exacts revenge on Bears in 22-14 win
Former Bears running back Jordan Howard torched his former team for 82 yards and a touchdown in an Eagles uniform. Philadelphia beat Chicago 22-14 to move back above .500.
