Titans’ failed field goal attempt, early whistle on fumble — Mike and Dean explain
Video Details
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino react to Tennessee Titan’s fake field goal attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and explain the call on the field.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879