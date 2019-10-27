Russell Wilson finds DK Metcalf for 2 TDs, Seahawks hold off Falcons 27-20
The Seattle Seahawks jumped all over the Atlanta Falcons early, as Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf hooked up twice through the air, helping the Seahawks hold off the Falcons 27-20.
