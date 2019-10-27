Phillip Rivers on win over Bears — ‘It wasn’t our best offensive showing, but it was enough’
Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers said his team has plenty of room for improvement after a 17-16 win over the Bears, but he'll take the victory that pushed his club to 3-4 on the season.
