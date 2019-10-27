Eagles use ground and pound approach in Buffalo, defeat Bills 31-13
Philadelphia ran for over 200 yards in tough, windy conditions on the road in Buffalo. The Eagles evened their record at 4-4 and pulled within a half game of the idle Cowboys atop the NFC East.
