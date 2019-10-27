Tarik Cohen’s favorite NFL player AND running back style inspiration is Reggie Bush | 1 Up, 1 Down
Video Details
Bears running back Tarik Cohen grew up trying to emulate Reggie Bush's style. When he wasn't playing football, he was learning to do backflips with his twin brother - which would one day lead to internet virality. He's working on new moves after a recent dance battle loss to teammate Josh Woods.
