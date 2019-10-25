Dalvin Cook says the Vikings offense found a rhythm against Washington on Thursday Night Football
Dalvin Cook says the Minnesota Vikings offense found a rhythm on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings defeated Washington 19-9 and improve to 6-2 overall.
