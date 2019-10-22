Jay Glazer explains why Mohamed Sanu was traded for a 2nd round pick, not a 3rd

Jay Glazer thinks the New England Patriots made a great trade for Mohamed Sanu, who he says has a defensive player's mentality on the offensive side of the ball. As for the price for Sanu? Glazer reports there's a reason the Falcons were able to procure a second-round selection.

