Lamar Jackson’s 4th-down TD, Marcus Peters’ pick-six lead Ravens past Seahawks
Video Details
The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, headlined by Lamar Jackson's touchdown run on fourth down and two Baltimore defensive scores, including a pick-six by Marcus Peters in his first game with the Ravens.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879