Matthew Stafford becomes quickest to 40,000 passing yards, but Vikings top Lions 42-30
Video Details
Lions QB Matthew Stafford became the quickest player in NFL history to throw for 40,000 career yards, but was outdueled by Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in an NFC North clash that saw Minnesota walk away with a big road win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879