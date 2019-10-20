Greg Olsen: Panthers have “hard decision to make” when Cam Newton returns
Panthers tight end and FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen explained why his team is going to have a difficult decision once star QB Cam Newton returns from injury to replace current QB Kyle Allen, who has flourished in 2019.
