Darius Slay names Dez Bryant the best trash-talker he’s ever gone up against | 1 UP 1 DOWN
Video Details
In this week's edition of 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake, Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay names his favorite old school cartoon, his favorite jersey swap of his career, and the best trash talker he's ever competed with — Dez Bryant.
