NFL on FOX Insider Jay Glazer on the Marcus Peters trade from Los Angeles to Baltimore
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer details Marcus Peters being traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Baltimore Ravens for LB Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.
