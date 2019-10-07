Jay Glazer on Redskins firing Jay Gruden: ‘Dan Snyder needs to make wholesale changes’ to how the team does business
According to our Jay Glazer, former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden wasn't surprised to learn that he was being fired by the team. Moreover, Glazer says that Redskins owner Daniel Snyder needs to make "wholesale changes" to the way he runs his organization.
