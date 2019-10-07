RB Aaron Jones cuts through Cowboys’ defense to give Green Bay 34-24 win over the Cowboys
Green Bay Packers' running back Aaron Jones got loose early with 4 TD's and 182 total yards against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in a 34-24 victory.
