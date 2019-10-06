Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater grateful for more than the win in emotional postgame interview
Video Details
Teddy Bridgewater speaks 1-on-1 with Laura Okmin following his 314 yards with four touchdowns game that lead the Saints to a 31-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noting that there was a time not too long ago that he could barely tie his own shoes, so he's grateful just to be on the field, let alone the win by the Saints.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.