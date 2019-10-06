Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater grateful for more than the win in emotional postgame interview

Video Details

Teddy Bridgewater speaks 1-on-1 with Laura Okmin following his 314 yards with four touchdowns game that lead the Saints to a 31-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noting that there was a time not too long ago that he could barely tie his own shoes, so he's grateful just to be on the field, let alone the win by the Saints.

