Arizona Cardinals get first win of the Kyler Murray era in 26-23 victory over Cincinnati Bengals
Video Details
The Arizona Cardinals get their first win of the Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray era in a 26-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kyler Murray ran for a game-high 93 yards and a touchdown in the win.
