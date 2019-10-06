Vikings have no interest in trading Stefon Diggs — Jay Glazer has the inside scoop
FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reports the Vikings have zero interest in trading star receiver Stefon Diggs despite rumors that have been swirling in the last week.
