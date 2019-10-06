Packers vs. Cowboys: FOX NFL Kickoff crew breaks down who has the edge
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFL
-
The Packers and Cowboys battle for NFC supremacy in Week 5 with the winner having the edge on potential home-field advantage in the playoffs. FOX NFL Kickoff crew members are on different sides when it comes to picking the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.