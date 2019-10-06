Dwayne Haskins has no timetable to be Redskins starting QB — Peter Shrager explains

Redskins rookie QB made his debut in relief against the Giants in Week 4, but has been relegated back to the bench. Colt McCoy will start for Washington Week 5 and FOX Sports' Peter Shrager said the team has no timetable in place for when Haskins will take over.

