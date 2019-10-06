Bengals QB Andy Dalton picks A.J. Green and Ochocinco as his dream WR targets of all time
If Andy Dalton could throw a TD pass to any wide receiver, past or present, he's sticking with the Cincinnati Bengals family. In this week's 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake, Dalton talks about his dream WR targets, his fellow famous gingers, and Halloween costumes with the holiday coming right around his birthday.
