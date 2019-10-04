Seahawks scrape by Rams in wild game behind Russell Wilson and Chris Carson
Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes, and Chris Carson ran for over 100 yards as Seattle beat Los Angeles 30-29. Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal in the closing seconds, sealing the victory for the Seahawks.
