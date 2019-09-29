Jabrill Peppers on Giants’ blowout win vs. the Redskins, picking off Dwayne Haskins: ‘We executed’
After the New York Giants crushed the Washington Redskins 24-3, safety Jabrill Peppers explained how the defense was able to put together such a dominant performance — and acknowledged that yes, picking off former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins was a little bit sweeter than most interceptions.
