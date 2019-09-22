Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones leads 18-point comeback win as Buccaneers miss game-winning kick
Daniel Jones looked spectacular in his pro debut, as the Giants defeated the Buccaneers 32-31, accounting for four touchdowns, as Tampa Bay missed a potential game-winning field goal with just seconds remaining. New York, however, may have lost Saquon Barkley to injury.
