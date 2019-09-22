The Packers defense is giving Aaron Rodgers and the offense time to catch up
Is there reason for concern in Green Bay? In a word: No. Even though the Packers offense hasn't quite kicked into gear yet, Daryl Johnston says Aaron Rodgers & Co. have time to get things right, thanks to Green Bay's stellar defense that has led the way to a 3-0 record to start the 2019 season.
