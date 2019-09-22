Panthers QB Kyle Allen: ‘Happy we got a win … I’m just doing my job’
After a shaky start, Panthers backup QB Kyle Allen came up big as he led Carolina to a win over the Arizona Cardinals in place of Cam Newton. After the game, he pointed more to his mistakes than his successes but was happy about the victory.
