Aaron Jones shares his thoughts after a two-touchdown performance in Packers win
Video Details
- Aaron Jones
- Aaron Jones
- AFC
- AFC West
- Denver Broncos
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Packers
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFL
-
Aaron Jones ran for two touchdowns in a 27-16 Packers win over the Broncos. He spoke after the game about how his durability and nose for the end zone have helped him contribute to the offense.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618