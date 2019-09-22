Packers stay undefeated behind another strong defensive performance, top Broncos 27-16
While Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense continues to find its identity, Green Bay's defense once again led the way in a 27-16 home win over Denver to improve to 3-0.
