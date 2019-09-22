The Packers’ defense is leading the way to an impressive start for Green Bay
Video Details
The offense gets a lot of attention for the Green Bay Packers, but so far in 2019, it's the defense that has Green Bay atop the NFC North. Can they keep it up? Charles Woodson and the FOX NFL Sunday crew weigh in.
