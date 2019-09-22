Are NFL players taking control like NBA stars? The FOX NFL crew discusses: ‘It’s about freedom’
Video Details
The NFL on FOX crew discuss the growing trend of NFL players taking more control of their own contract situations.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618