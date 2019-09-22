Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has defended Randy Moss, Ochocinco and more, but has a surprising pick for hardest player to cover
Video Details
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is a man of many talents, including owning a clothing store that outfits a sizable portion of the Philadelphia roster. He's also defended some of the game's greatest receivers, but he says that Doug Baldwin is the player who gave him the most trouble. He joins Shannon Spake on this week's 1 Up 1 Down to explain why.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618