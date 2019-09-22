Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has defended Randy Moss, Ochocinco and more, but has a surprising pick for hardest player to cover

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is a man of many talents, including owning a clothing store that outfits a sizable portion of the Philadelphia roster. He's also defended some of the game's greatest receivers, but he says that Doug Baldwin is the player who gave him the most trouble. He joins Shannon Spake on this week's 1 Up 1 Down to explain why.

