Steelers ‘hoping’ Ben Roethlisberger won’t be out long term, Jay Glazer reports
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury in the first half of his team's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jay Glazer reports there is concern in the organization that the injury could be serious.
