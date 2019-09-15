Bears stun Broncos with last-second drive, 53-yard field goal as time expired
In a back-and-forth battle, the Bears stunned the Broncos, driving in the final seconds to win on an Eddy Piniero 53-yard field goal as the clock hit zero. Chicago won 16-14 and improved to 1-1.
