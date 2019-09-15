Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky heaps praise on team’s hero, kicker Eddy Piniero
Video Details
The Bears snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-second drive, leading to a game-winning 53-yard field goal from kicker Eddy Piniero. QB Mitchell Trubisky couldn't stop praising the kicker after the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618