Rams’ Aaron Donald explains what happened on play that knocked Drew Brees out of the game

Video Details

The Los Angeles Rams came away with a big win over the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday, as Saints QB Drew Brees had to leave the game early after making contact with Aaron Donald. The Rams defensive tackle describes what happened and says that even with Brees out of the game, L.A.'s game plan didn't change.

