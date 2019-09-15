Bears hero Eddy Piniero on game-winning 52-yard field goal: ‘I was ready for this kick’
Video Details
Eddy Piniero was the hero for the Bears in a wild 16-14 win for Chicago. He drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired and said after the game that all offseason got him ready for that moment.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618