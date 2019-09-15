Rams defeat the Saints 27-9 after Drew Brees suffers right hand injury
Drew Brees left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after the team's second series, as the Rams defeated the Saints 27-9. The game also featured a controversial missed fumble call that was whistled dead on what could have been a New Orleans defensive touchdown.
