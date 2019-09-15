Dak Prescott leads Cowboys to 31-21 win over Redskins as Dallas starts 2-0
26-for-30 and 3 TDs? Not bad, Dak! The Dallas Cowboys QB had a big game as his team held off the Washington Redskins for a 31-21 win, moving to 2-0 on the 2019 NFL season.
