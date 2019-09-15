Relive Brett Favre’s historic return to Lambeau as a rival Viking | NFL 100
Video Details
In this week's NFL 100 clip, we take a look back at Brett Favre's controversial jump from the Packers to the Vikings (with a stop on the Jets in between).
