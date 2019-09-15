Michael Vick: Cam Newton will not be a Panther in 2020
Video Details
As the entire FOX NFL Kickoff crew "jumped to conclusions" after Week 1, former Pro Bowl QB Michael Vick said he doesn't think Cam Newton will be playing in Carolina next season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618