Antonio Brown to the Patriots ‘could be Randy Moss all over again’
Just hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders, wide receiver Antonio Brown is on his way to the New England Patriots. Chris Broussard breaks down why this could be another Randy Moss situation for Tom Brady & Co. — only this time, it very well might end in a ring.
