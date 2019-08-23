Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen both lead long scoring drives in preseason win over Jaguars
Ryan Fitzpatrick led a 93-yard scoring drive and Josh Rosen answered with a 99-yard touchdown drive to help the Dolphins get past the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7.
