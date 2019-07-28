Randy Moss on Rodney Harrison: ‘If you didn’t come to play…he would embarrass you’
Video Details
Legendary wide receiver Randy Moss stopped by Patriots training camp and talked about former New England teammate, Rodney Harrison, who was recently inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618